WYD-ALTAR-CONTROVERSY

Young people from Portugal are pictured with the World Youth Day cross and their country's national flag at the end of Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. WYD 2023 will take place Aug. 1-6 in Lisbon, Portugal. (OSV News/Vincenzo Pinto, Reuters pool)

KRAKOW, Poland | One issue involving World Youth Day perpetually makes headlines months before the event: that of costs. The event taking place Aug. 1-6, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal, is no exception.

As reported by Reuters, Lisbon's mayor, Carlos Moedas, was sharply criticized on Portuguese social media after it was revealed his office would spend over $5.4 million (5 million euros) to build a 54,000-square foot altar for the final Mass of the August event.

