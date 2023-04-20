SUDAN-CHURCH-PEACE-APPEAL

People fleeing clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army gather at the bus station in Khartoum, Sudan, April 19, 2023. (OSV News photo/El-Tayeb Siddig, Reuters)

World leaders -- including those from the church, humanitarian and diplomatic community -- have appealed for a return to dialogue to save Sudan, as fighting triggered fears of a humanitarian catastrophe in the northeastern African country.

The leaders are pushing for a ceasefire, humanitarian access and respect for civilians and civilian structures, as the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue fighting. They have been engaged in full combat since April 15.

