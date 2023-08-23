BRITISH-COLUMBIA-WILDFIRES

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns near homes outside the Okanagan community of West Kelowna, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2023. (OSV News photo/Chris Helgren, Reuters)

TORONTO | Wildfires wreaking devastation across British Columbia and the Northwest Territories of Canada have apparently spared Catholic churches, though the same thing cannot be said for numerous other buildings.

As of Aug. 22, more than 50 structures were confirmed to be destroyed or partially destroyed in West Kelowna in British Columbia. Most of the village of Enterprise in the Northwest Territories was destroyed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.