LIBYA-FLOODS

Members of Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya work in an area affected by flooding in Derna Sept. 12, 2023. On Sept. 13, the authorities estimated that over 5,100 people had died and 10,000 were reportedly missing. (OSV News photo/Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya via Reuters)

As authorities in Libya announced a three-day mourning period following a deadly flood disaster, a Catholic bishop in the North African country expressed the church's closeness to the people, many of whom are injured, missing or trapped by the storm waters.

On Sept. 13, the authorities estimated that over 5,100 people had died and 10,000 were reportedly missing. Some media outlets already put the death toll at 6,000 people. The high number of those missing has provoked fears there will be a sharp rise in the number of deaths from the tsunami-like storm.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.