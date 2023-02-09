UKRAINE-SHEVCHUK-NUNCIO-PANEL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pictured singing the national anthem during a flag-raising ceremony in Izium Sept. 14, 2022, after Ukrainian forces recaptured the city. Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church and Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the Vatican's nuncio in Kyiv, participated in an online panel Feb. 8, 2023, and commented on the president's request. The seminar was organized by the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need. (OSV News photo/Ukrainian Catholic Church) (CNS photo/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)

OXFORD | The head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church has defended President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's requests for long-range weapons, although a Vatican diplomat warned that arm supply is a complex topic.

"I cannot morally endorse this request for arms because I don't know all the details -- but we cannot defend ourselves without arms," said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych. "It may sound strange that religious leaders favor the military support Ukraine is looking for, but to survive, we have to defend ourselves. If someone knows how we can stop Russian troops without arms, let them please tell us the secret."

