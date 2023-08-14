MEDIA-NOTEBOOK-STORY-ONE-CRIME

Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, local farmers in Markowa, Poland had seven children and one on the way. The family secretly sheltered eight Jews for almost two years in German-occupied Poland during the Second World War. The Nazis, informed that Jews were being hidden in the household, came early in the morning March 24, 1944 and killed all the Jewish fugitives and the entire Ulma family. The Ulmas' story is forcefully recounted in filmmaker Mariusz Pilis' Polish-language documentary "The Story of One Crime."(OSV NEWS photo/courtesy Polish Institute of National Remembrance)

KRAKOW, Poland | A few years ago, people of the little village of Markowa, in southeastern Poland, would never have thought that in the summer of 2023, they would have dozens of guests coming to visit every day from all over the world.

With the Ulma family beatification coming up Sept. 10, the people of Markowa are busy telling the story of their ancestors and preparing for what is, for them, the event of the century.

