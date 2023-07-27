NIGERIA-RELIGIOUS-FREEDOM

A woman receives Communion during a funeral Mass in the the parish hall of St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo, Nigeria, June 17, 2022. The Mass was for at least 50 victims killed in a June 5 attack by gunmen during Mass at the church. (OSV News photo/Temilade Adelaja, Reuters)

The chairman of U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, has described religious freedom conditions in Nigeria as "abysmal."

Speaking July 18 at a House subcommittee hearing on religious freedom, he pointed to the country's "blasphemy laws and armed attacks on believers that have continued to worsen," and noted that Africa's most populous nation is like "a slow-motion genocide."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.