UKRAINE-CHAPLAINS-BROGLIO-VISIT

Jesuit Father Andriy Zelinskyy, coordinator of military chaplains for the Ukrainian Catholic Church, shows a camouflage mug to Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 29, 2022. Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, right, looks on. (CNS photo/Oleksandr Savransky, courtesy Ukrainian Catholic Church)

Ukraine's Catholic military chaplains will eventually be "catalysts for the rebuilding" of their war-torn nation, said the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, whose three days in Ukraine included at times sheltering with Ukrainians as Russian missiles relentlessly rained down on civilian centers.

"They will continue to help those who fought in the war return to civilian life," said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, who also serves as head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, in a Jan. 6 interview with OSV News.

