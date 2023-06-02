UKRAINE-RELIGIOUS-ACADEMICS-UK

An art installation representing Russian crimes in Ukraine is seen near the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, May 9, 2023. (OSV News photo/Slawomir Kaminski, Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)

LVIV, Ukraine | Leading forensic experts at the British University of Exeter are collecting evidence and testimonies of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. In the course of their work, they met with Ukrainian religious scholars on May 25 to better prepare for future investigations in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

It's the ICC, commonly known as "The Hague," that investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community such as genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.