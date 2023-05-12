UKRAINE-UPDATE-PRIOR-ZELENSKYY-VISIT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pictured with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican in this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo. Ukrainian church leaders have cautiously welcomed news of an upcoming Vatican visit by Zelenskyy, after a fresh wave of Russian missile attacks in anticipation of a counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces. (CNS photo/Gregorio Borgia, Reuters pool)

Ukrainian church leaders have cautiously welcomed news of a Vatican visit by their country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a fresh wave of Russian missile attacks in anticipation of a counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces.

"President Zelenskyy's visit is clearly connected with the pope's plans for ending this war -- we should be hopeful that, as a mystic who knows the situation from various sides, the Holy Father has something to offer," said Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia.

