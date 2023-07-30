TRANSFIGURATION-ODESA-UKRAINE

Volunteers remove debris while an Orthodox priest prays inside the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral (Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral) in Odesa, Ukraine, July 23, 2023, after it was damaged during a Russian missile strike. The attack partially destroyed the historic Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral and UNESCO World Heritage site, prompting international outrage and pledges to rebuild. (OSV News photo/Nina Liashonok, Reuters)

Priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have called for breaking ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, following a Russian attack on Odesa that destroyed a historic cathedral while killing two and injuring at least 22, including four children.

During the July 23 barrage, an X-22 anti-ship missile directly struck the central altar of the UOC's Holy Transfiguration Cathedral (Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral). The cathedral building and the three lower floors were partially destroyed, while the interior and icons were significantly damaged.

