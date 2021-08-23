In Jacmel, Haiti, Felician Sisters Mary Inga Borko and Sister Mary Julitta Kurek pack boxes of clothing and medical supplies to send to Les Cayes Aug. 14, 2021, following the earthquake in southern Haiti. The Felician Sisters of New Jersey, who have a community in Jacmel, are organizing further relief shipments to the Les Cayes region. (CNS photo/courtesy The Felician Sisters)