YEMEN-TPS-CATHOLIC-REAX

Someone holds a sign showing support for Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, during a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington Sept. 26, 2017. Catholic immigration advocates hailed a decision by the U.S government Jan. 3, 2023, to extend Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, to war-torn Yemen, whose people are facing "the world's worst humanitarian crisis." (CNS photo/OSV News, Tyler Orsburn)

 Catholic immigration advocates are hailing the extension of Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, to war-torn Yemen, where more than 23 million face what the United Nations has called "the world's worst humanitarian crisis."

 In a Jan. 3 Federal Register notice, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the extension and redesignation of Yemen effective March 4 through Sept. 3, 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.