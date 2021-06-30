Historic St. Ann's Catholic Church on the Hedley Native Reserve of the Upper Similkameen Band was destroyed by fire June 26, 2021. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers were investigating June 26 fires that destroyed the century-old St. Ann's and Our Lady of Lourdes Church on the Chopaka Native Reserve of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, near Osoyoos. (CNS photo/Benjamin Madison, Victoria Daily)