CRS-STAFF-KILLED-ETHIOPIA

Members of the Amhara Special Force are pictured in a file photo near the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Two Catholic Relief Service staff members, Chuol Tongyik, a security manager, and Amare Kindeya, a driver, were shot and killed in a CRS vehicle April 9, 2023, in the Amhara region as they were returning to Addis Ababa from an assignment. (OSV News photo/Tiksa Negeri, Reuters)

Two Catholic Relief Services staff members were shot and killed Easter Sunday in Ethiopia's Amhara region, according to the U.S. Catholic Church's international aid agency. Details of the murders are still unknown, CRS said April 10, but the incident comes amid several days of unrest and protests in the region after Ethiopia's federal government moved to dissolve paramilitary forces.

Ethiopia's government recently announced that it plans to integrate regional special forces into the federal army or police force in what it described as a bid for national unity. But that decision was met with strong opposition in Amhara, with large protests taking place across the region, according to multiple reports.

