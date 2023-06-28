KRAJEWSKI-KHERSON

A woman walks along a street after floodwaters from the Kakhovka dam disaster recede, in Hola Prystan, Ukraine, June 18, 2023. Papal almsgiver, Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski visited the Kherson area June 27 that was flooded following the Kakhovka dam destruction on June 6. (OSV News photo/Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters)

After driving more than 1,900 miles, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, papal almoner, arrived in Kherson to show closeness to a community shattered by war and a devastating flood.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski started his visit to war-torn Ukraine June 25 "to assist those in need," he said -- his sixth trip to the country since the war began. The cardinal traveled south to Odessa June 26, followed by Mykolaiv and Kherson June 27 and 28.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.