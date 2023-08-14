WYD2023-FATIMA-MIRACLE

World Youth Day pilgrims from Spain making their way to Campo da Graça in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 4, 2023. One teenage pilgrim from Spain is claiming a miraculous restoration of her failing eye sight after receiving holy Communion Aug. 5, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

LISBON, Portugal  |  World Youth Day is known as an event that can and does change lives, but when a teenager said she has regained her sight during the Portuguese youth fair, it electrified both Portugal and Spain on Aug. 6.

Two and a half years ago, Jimena, a 14-year-old girl from Madrid, lost 95% of her sight due to a problem related to her myopia. Being a teenager, she was still using her cell phone, but only for audio messages. Over the course of her disease, she had begun to learn Braille to read with her hands.

