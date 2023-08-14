ULMA-BEATIFICATION-PLANS

A displaced girl carries a child past tents at a camp in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, March 4, 2023. Hundreds of families were sleeping in tents after they lost their homes when two earthquakes struck Syria and Turkey Feb. 6. (OSV News photo/Khalil Ashawi, Reuters)

AMMAN, Jordan | Six months after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, Catholic aid organizations are expressing special concern and providing help particularly for the residents of northwestern Syria who they say face greater isolation from international assistance.

Twelve years of civil war have left 5.4 million Syrians as refugees, 6.8 million were internally displaced and 4.3 million are sheltering in the predominantly rebel-held region from various parts of the country in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The earthquakes exacerbated an already dire economic recession, fuel shortages, prolonged drought and health crises such as a cholera outbreak, putting even more pressure on public systems in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.