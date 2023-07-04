TIGRAY-BISHOP-AID

Laborers rest as they offload bags of grains as part of relief food sent from Ukraine at the World Food Program warehouse in Adama, Ethiopia, Sept. 8, 2022. A pause to food aid in Ethiopian Tigray region from the United States and United Nations caused severe hunger that has killed hundreds of people in recent weeks. Local bishop appealed for aid to his people to resume.

 TIKSA NEGERI REUTERS | OSV NEWS

Stopping food aid in Ethiopia from the United States and United Nations caused severe hunger that has killed hundreds of people in the northern Tigray region in recent weeks, and one local bishop said the situation is "beyond human imagination."

Bishop Tesfasellassie Medhin of Adigrat stressed that the two-year war forced many to depend solely on humanitarian assistance. According to the bishop, thousands of people have been displaced into tented camps and schools and constantly cry for peace. Most of them lost everything in the course of the war, surviving two years of daily aerial bombardment, sieges and blockades.

