SUDAN-CATHOLIC-REFUGEE-HELP

Sudanese families fleeing the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, make their way through the desert after they crossed the border between Sudan and Chad to seek refuge in Goungour, Chad, May 12, 2023. (OSV News photo/Zohra Bensemra, Reuters)

A Catholic leader in South Sudan is urging the international community to take a firm stand to end the conflict between the two warring sides in Sudan, as deaths and displacement continue to rise in the month or so since the conflict began April 15.

Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba spoke as the Catholic Church in his country -- which Pope Francis visited in February -- prepared to receive hundreds of refugees and returnees fleeing the fighting in the northeastern African country.

