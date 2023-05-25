SPAIN-IGNACIO-ECHEVERRIA-BEATIFICATION-PROCESS

May 25 marks the 45th birthday of Ignacia Echeverría, a layman banker and skateboarder killed in a terrorist attack in London on June 3, 2017. He is on the path to sainthood for sacrificing his own life to save others. Echeverria is pictured in an undated family photo in Madrid. (OSV News photo/Echeverria family via Reuters)

Spain's Madrid Archdiocese is pressing for the beatification of a bank employee and skateboard enthusiast who was killed attempting to save passers-by during a terror attack in London. He would have turned 45 May 25.

"In our societies, where individualism and consumerism prevail, our primary concern is usually with our own needs and whims, and we routinely forget about others," said Juan Carlos Mollejo, the cause's postulator.

