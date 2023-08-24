NICARAGUA-JESUITS-CANCELLED

A Nicaraguan exiled in Costa Rica holds up a sign reading: "Ortega and Murillo Out! #SOSNicaragua" during the "Vigil of Faith and Freedom" outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica, Aug. 19, 2022, to protest against the detention of Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, by Nicaraguan authorities. The Nicaraguan regime extinguished the Jesuits' legal status Aug. 23, 2023, and said it will expropriate its assets, effectively making it illegal for the Society of Jesus to operate in the Central American country. (OSV News photo/Mayela Lopez, Reuters)

MEXICO CITY | The Nicaraguan regime has extinguished the Jesuits' legal status and ordered the expropriation of its assets, effectively making it illegal for the Society of Jesus to operate in the Central American country.

The legal cancellation of the Jesuits on Aug. 23 follows the confiscation of the Jesuit-run Central American University a week earlier, with authorities accusing the school of hosting a "center of terrorism" and seizing its campus in the capital city of Managua.

