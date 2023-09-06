ARGENTINA-REPARATION-MASS-POPE

Women religious and others attend a Mass Sept. 5, 2023, celebrated in Buenos Aires to rebuff verbal attacks on Pope Francis by presidential candidate Javier Milei, of La Libertad Avanza coalition,, Argentina. (OSV News photo/Agustin Marcarian, Reuters)

As Argentines prepare to elect their new president Oct. 22, a group of clergy close to Pope Francis launched an unprecedented intervention in the highly charged political atmosphere in the South American country.

The Archdiocese of Buenos Aires' group of "curas villeros," Spanish for "slum priests," celebrated a reparation Mass for the insults targeting Pope Francis by the presidential candidate who won the primaries in August, Javier Milei, who has been quoted as calling the pontiff an imbecile and said his support of the poor is evil.

