OLDEST-NUN-DIED

OLDEST-NUN-DIED

Sister André, a French Daughter of Charity who was the world's oldest known person, is pictured in an undated photo. Sister André died Jan. 17…

TOULON, France | Sister André, a Daughter of Charity and the world's oldest known person, died at age 118, a spokesman of the nursing home where she died told AFP agency on Tuesday.

"There is great sadness but ... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it's a liberation," David Tavella, speaking for the Sainte-Catherine-Labouré nursing home, told AFP.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.