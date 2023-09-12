NIGERIA-SEMINARIAN-BURNED

A woman reacts during a protest against violence in Abuja, Nigeria, Aug. 15, 2020. In an endless cycle of violence against Christians in Nigeria, seminarian Na'Aman Danlami Stephen of the Diocese of Kafanchan burned to death Sept. 7, 2023, when Fulani herdsmen attacked the rector at his parish church, St. Raphael in Fadan Kamantan. (OSV News photo/Afolabi Sotunde, Reuters)

In an endless cycle of violence against Christians in Nigeria, seminarian Na’Aman Danlami Stephen of the Diocese of Kafanchan was burned to death on Sept. 7 when a terrorist group called Fulani herdsmen attacked the rectory at St. Raphael Church in Fadan Kamantan.

Bishop Julius Kundi of Kafanchan told the Catholic agency Aid to the Church in Need that the parish priest, Father Emmanuel Okolo, and the assistant priest were able to escape the fire at the rectory, while the 25-year-old seminarian died in the attack.

