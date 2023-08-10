TRANSFIGURATION-ODESA-UKRAINE

Volunteers remove debris while an Orthodox priest prays inside the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral (Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral) in Odesa, Ukraine, July 23, 2023, after it was damaged during a Russian missile strike. The attack partially destroyed the historic Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral and UNESCO World Heritage site, prompting international outrage and pledges to rebuild. (OSV News photo/Nina Liashonok, Reuters)

The Russian Orthodox Church is playing a "leading role" in efforts to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, said a Ukrainian Catholic archbishop.

Led by Moscow Patriarch Kirill, the ROC "has been happy to provide ideological justification" for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022, said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Archeparchy of Philadelphia and head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the U.S.

