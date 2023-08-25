UKRAINE-SEIZED-CHURCH

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow Sept. 30, 2022, to annex four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by his forces. On Aug. 22, Russian occupiers launched an attack on St. Teresa of the Child of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in the town of Skadovsk in eastern Ukraine's Kherson region, according to a Facebook post by Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odessa-Simferopol. (OSV News photo/Sputnik/Sergei Guneev, pool via Reuters)

LVIV, Ukraine | Russian occupiers launched an attack Aug. 22 on St. Teresa of the Child of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in the town of Skadovsk, located in the Kherson region in eastern Ukraine, Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odessa-Simferopol confirmed on Facebook.

"A group of armed special forces, cloaked in masks and wielding weapons, encircled the Roman Catholic chapel," the bishop said, describing the dramatic event.

