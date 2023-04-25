UKRAINIAN-CATHOLIC-CHURCH-SEIZED

The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Berdyansk, Ukraine, is seen in this undated photo. Ukrainian officials reported April 22, 2023, that Russian forces seized the church in occupied Berdyansk, part of what the Institute for the Study of War calls an ongoing persecution of Catholics. (OSV News photo/courtesy Primorka City)

Russian forces have reportedly seized a Roman Catholic church in Ukraine, according to published accounts.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a nonpartisan, nonprofit public policy research organization based in Washington, released an April 22 assessment stating that Viktoria Halitsina, head of the Ukrainian military administration of the port city of Berdyansk, wrote on her agency's Telegram channel April 22 that Russian troops had seized the city's Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

