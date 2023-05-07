GSR-HELPING-MIGRANTS-COSTA-RICA

Sister Verónica Cortez Méndez waits along with other women religious at the door of the office of the migrant ministry of the Archdiocese of San José, Costa Rica, March 30, 2023. The Carmelite Missionary is part of a group that has helped women religious tend to the waves of migrants passing through the Central American nation. (OSV News photo/Rhina Guidos, Global Sisters Report)

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica | In the masses of migrants Scalabrinian Sister María Angélica Tiralle has seen pass through Costa Rica over the past 10 years, she has seen the "people of Israel," she said.

"It is the same people of Israel looking for the promised land," Sister Tiralle said about the thousands of migrants she and other women religious in Costa Rica have helped, as they pass through or stay in the country.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.