FRANCE-SECURITY/SHOOTING

A person stands near a burning vehicle July 1, 2023, as unrest continues following the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France.

 YVES HERMAN REUTERS | OSV NEWS

The leaders of the Conference of Religious Leaders in France, representing Muslim, Jewish, Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant and Buddhist communities, issued a June 30 joint statement appealing for peace, harmony and fraternity amid violent protests that have engulfed the country.

The unrest broke out June 27 after Nahel M., a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot by police during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a Paris suburb. Police violence and racism -- particularly toward those who are of Arabic or black African descent in France, especially Muslims -- has been alleged as playing a role in Nahel's killing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.