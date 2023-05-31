CHARTRES-PILGRIMAGE-PHENOMENON

A record number of 16,000 Catholics participate in the 41st annual traditional Catholic Pentecost pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres, organized May 27-29, 2023, under theme "Eucharist Salvation of Souls." Some 330 priests and seminarians took part in the pilgrimage. (OSV News photo/courtesy Notre-Dame de Chrétienté)

From national television newscasts to radio shows to podcasts, media across France this Pentecost were mesmerized by an annual pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres, 62 miles southwest from the French capital.

Nightly news anchors repeated with joy and a hint of surprise that in a country plagued by secularization, where only 4.5% Catholics attend Mass, a record number of participants joined a 41st annual walking pilgrimage. The theme of this year's walk May 27-29 was "Eucharist Salvation of Souls," and 16,000 people participated.

