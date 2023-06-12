NIGERIA-PRIEST-KILLED

Father Charles Igechi, who was returning from pastoral duties in Nigeria’s Benin City Archdiocese, was shot and killed June 7, 2023, the local ordinary has said. The killing of is further evidence of Christian persecution in Nigeria, church officials in the country say. (OSV News screenshot/Benin City Archdiocese)

The killing of Father Charles Igechi June 7 is further evidence of Christian persecution in Nigeria, church officials in the country say.

The priest was on his way to St. Michael College in Ikhueniro, where he was assigned, when unidentified gunmen swooped in and shot him in the back.

