Afghan children are pictured in Khost June 26, 2022, following a magnitude 6 earthquake. At least 2,000 homes were destroyed in the region June 22; on average, every household has seven or eight people living in it, said Ramiz Alakbarov, the U.N. deputy special representative to Afghanistan.
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis offered prayers for victims of a magnitude 6 earthquake that hit a remote, mountainous area of Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.
By June 24, two days after the quake, at least 1,150 people were dead — the death toll was expected to increase — and more than 1,500 people were injured in the quake, which hit just over 100 miles southeast of Kabul, in Gayan district.
At the end of his general audience June 22, Pope Francis said: “In the past few hours, an earthquake has claimed victims and caused extensive damage in Afghanistan. I express my sympathy to the injured and those affected by the earthquake, and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and for their families. I hope that with everyone’s help, the suffering of the dear Afghan people can be alleviated.”
The Associated Press reported the disaster posed a major test for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which seized power last August. Many international aid agencies left after the Taliban takeover. Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. bishops’ international relief and development agency, still has a presence in Afghanistan, but not in the area of the quake.
“At this time, local authorities are working with organizations that have programs in that area most affected by the earthquake,” said a CRS spokeswoman. “CRS staff continue to monitor the situation and will provide support as needed.”
