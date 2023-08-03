POPE-WYD-UKRAINIAN-PILGRIMS

A young woman and a priest from Ukraine give Pope Francis shards from their war-torn country during a private meeting Aug. 3, 2023, at the Vatican nunciature in Lisbon, Portugal. The Vatican said the pope spent half an hour with a group of Ukrainian pilgrims attending World Youth Day, listening to their stories and praying for peace. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

At World Youth Day events in Lisbon, Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia has told young people of the heroism and self-sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers defending their country against Russia’s ongoing large-scale invasion.

LISBON, Portugal | Fifteen World Youth Day pilgrims from Ukraine, most of whom had lost a father or other close relative in the war, had a private meeting with Pope Francis Aug. 3.

"After listening to their touching stories, the pope gave the young people a few words, demonstrating his 'painful and prayerful' closeness,'' the Vatican press office said after the meeting in the Vatican nunciature in Lisbon.

