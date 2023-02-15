HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL-ULMA-FAMILY

Wiktoria Ulma is pictured writing at a table with her oldest daughter, Stasia. Józef and Wiktoria Ulma secretly gave shelter to eight Jews for almost two years in German-occupied Poland, hiding them from the murderous Nazi regime during the Second World War. The Ulmas are on the path to beatification with the Vatican declaring them martyrs Dec. 17, 2022. The Nazis killed the family and the Jews they were sheltering early in the morning March 24, 1944, right before Easter. (OSV NEWS photo/courtesy Polish Institute of National Remembrance)

KRAKOW, Poland | Urszula Niemczak keeps a regular schedule. At least twice a week she carefully checks whether winter decorations or fresh flowers growing in the summer on a historical gravesite of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children look good and are well watered. She and her granddaughters take care of the grave in Markowa, in southeastern Poland.

Niemczak's husband is Wiktoria Ulma's nephew.

