PERU-CARDINAL-BARRETO-INTERVIEW

Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno of Huancayo is pictured at the Jesuit headquarters in Rome Sept. 22, 2021. Pope Francis expressed his support for the Catholic Church to take the lead in facilitating a dialogue between the Peruvian government and demonstrators, Cardinal Barreto said in a conversation with OSV News about his private meeting with the pope March 4, 2023. (CNS photo/Junno Arocho Esteves)

ROME | Pope Francis expressed his support for the Catholic Church to take the lead in facilitating a dialogue between the Peruvian government and demonstrators, Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno of Huancayo said in a conversation with OSV News.

Cardinal Barreto, who met privately with the pope March 4, said he informed the pontiff that several institutions in the country "have sought out the church, and have spoken to me personally, to see how we can jointly create a roundtable of dialogue for Peru, independent of our faith or of the political instances that may exist."

