TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Hama, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked areas of Syria and Turkey early that morning, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,800 people. (OSV News photo/Yamam al Shaar, Reuters)

A powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, killing hundreds and leaving thousands more wounded.

The earthquake struck southern Turkey’s Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras provinces and northwestern Syria as many still sleeping were awakened and rushed outside to escape the devastation.

