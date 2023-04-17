HOLY-FIRE-JERUSALEM

Orthodox Christian worshippers hold candles around what is believed to be the tomb of Christ during the ancient Eastern rite ceremony of the Holy Fire in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2023. (OSV News photo/Oren Ben Hakoon, Reuters)

Thousands of local and international Christian pilgrims thronged to Jerusalem's Old City and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher for the ancient Eastern rite ceremony of the Holy Fire April 15, with some scuffles reported as Israeli police restricted the number of people able to reach the church.

Celebrated for over 1,000 years on the Saturday before Orthodox Easter, as reported by Christian historian Eusebius in A.D. 328, the Orthodox Christian ceremony involves the Greek Orthodox Patriarch, along with an Armenian Orthodox bishop, entering the Edicule where, tradition holds, Jesus’ tomb is located. There, according to the tradition, a fire is mysteriously produced, which the patriarch uses to light two sets of candle bundles.

