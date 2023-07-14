DOMINICAN-SISTERS-HERB-GARDEN

Dominican Sisters Amata Rojewska (left) and Dominika Bartkiewicz are running the Herbarium of St. Dominic in Biala Nizna village in southern Poland. The Sisters emphasize that in the charism of their congregation, besides evangelization and education, there is also a dimension of caring for the sick. That's why they decided to revive a tradition of herb-growing, started by their foundress, to heal both body and soul.

BIALA NIZNA, Poland  |  Religious orders have grown herbs throughout the centuries, and careful mixing of medical plants was a well-kept secret for many. Now, Dominican sisters in Poland want to revive the tradition started by their community's foundress, even though 10 years ago, herb mixing was the last thing they were thinking of doing.

In the tiny village of Biala Nizna in southern Poland, hidden between picturesque hills of the Beskidy mountains, the Dominican Sisters of the Immaculate Conception Province run the Herbarium of St. Dominic. The herbs grown there are used to care for the sick -- a part of the Dominican tradition that also includes evangelization and education, the sisters say.

