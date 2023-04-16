NOTRE-DAME-UPDATES

The Notre Dame Cathedral spire construction site in Val de Briey, eastern France. The first assemblage of the "tabouret" of the spire, in other word its base, is a crucial step. It will allow the workers to check if the 110 different pieces of oak used to make the base fit perfectly together. If not, they will recut a new piece from one of the thousand exceptional oak trees chosen last year in France’s former royal forests to rebuild the 860-year-old cathedral. (OSV News photo/David Bordes, Etablissement public Rebatir Notre Dame de Paris)

Notre Dame Cathedral will get its spire back by the end of 2023, more than four years after it was devastated by a fire. But to reopen the beloved symbol of France by Dec. 8, 2024, three conditions need to be met.

These conditions are currently being carried out: cleaning and restoration of the interior of the building; restoration of masonry and collapsed vaults; and restoration on the missing spire and frameworks, which, according to the newest statement from the "Rebuild Notre Dame" committee, "is in progress, both on the Ile de la Cité and in the workshop."

