The Notre Dame Cathedral spire construction site in Val de Briey, eastern France. The first assemblage of the "tabouret" of the spire, in other word its base, is a crucial step. It will allow the workers to check if the 110 different pieces of oak used to make the base fit perfectly together. If not, they will recut a new piece from one of the thousand exceptional oak trees chosen last year in France’s former royal forests to rebuild the 860-year-old cathedral. (OSV News photo/David Bordes, Etablissement public Rebatir Notre Dame de Paris)

VAL DE BRIEY, France | Four years after a devastating fire, the date of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has been set for Dec. 8, 2024, at 11:15 a.m., according to Philippe Villeneuve, the architect leading the reconstruction.

Villeneuve made the announcement March 16 during a trip to Val de Briey in eastern France, a small agricultural town near the Luxembourg border. It was there that the base of the famous Notre Dame spire was being assembled before its installation on the four pillars at the crossing of the cathedral's transept, at a height of nearly 100 feet. The spire was destroyed when a fire ravaged the cathedral April 15, 2019.

