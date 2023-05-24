NICARAGUA-PRIESTS-QUESTIONED

Parishioners attend a Mass at Santo Domingo de Guzman church in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug. 2, 2022. Two priests in Nicaragua have been taken to Managua, the capital, for questioning, amid an investigation into alleged irregularities in the management of a diocesan Caritas that the Ortega regime closed a year ago. (OSV News photo/Maynor Valenzuela, Reuters)

Two priests in Nicaragua have been taken to Managua, the capital, for questioning, amid an investigation into alleged irregularities in the management of a diocesan Caritas chapter.

One of eight chapters of Caritas Nicaragua, the Catholic Church's charity organization, it was closed more than a year ago by the country's autocratic government. The priests serve in the Diocese of Estelí, where imprisoned Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa is apostolic administrator.

