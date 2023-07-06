FATIMA-APPARITION-OVERVIEW

Sts. Jacinta and Francisco Marto are pictured in a colorized image with their cousin, Lucia dos Santos (right), in a file photo taken around the time of the 1917 apparitions of Mary at Fatima, Portugal. Sister Lucia was declared "venerable" on June 22 by Pope Francis. (OSV News photo/Reuters)

Carmelite Sister Lucia dos Santos, the last surviving Fatima visionary, died in the Carmelite cloister in Coimbra, Portugal, in February 2005 at the age of 97. At the time of her death, St. John Paul II recalled their "bonds of spiritual friendship that intensified with the passing of time."

"I always felt supported by the daily gift of her prayers, especially in difficult moments of trial and suffering," the pope wrote in a message to Bishop Albino Mamede Cleto of Coimbra, less than two months before the pope's own death. "May the Lord repay her abundantly for the great and hidden service she gave the church."

