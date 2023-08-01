JERUSALEM-VIOLENCE-CHRISTIANS

Holy Land Christians protest outside the Stella Maris Monastery in Haifa, Israel, against what they see as insufficient action by the Israeli police regarding provocations by radical Jews at the monastery, July 30, 2023. (OSV News photo/Debbie Hill)

HAIFA, Israel | The Stella Maris Carmelite monastery has seen destruction and banishment over its centuries’-old history, dating back to mid-13th century. The recent attempts by a group of Jewish religious extremists to declare the monastery a Jewish holy site has however, for the first time, led to the monks installing metal fencing around its entrance.

"I understand this is to keep those extremists we don’t want out, but the problem is the fence also keeps the community out," said Rania Lahem, 47, a member of the Haifa Christian community. "For us as Christians this is a very popular holy site for all denominations. We come here often as a family."

