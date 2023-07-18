CARDINAL GIORGIO MARENGO

Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, speaks at a conference at the Istituto Maria Bambina at the Vatican July 17, 2023. (CNS photo/Justin McLellan)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Mongolia will draw the Catholic Church's attention to the "joy" and "simplicity" with which Mongolians live their faith as missionary disciples, the cardinal responsible for the country's 1,450 Catholics said.

"This visit will manifest the attention that the successor of Peter has for every individual, every person who embarks on this journey of faith, reading his or her own life in the light of the Gospel," Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, told reporters at the Vatican July 18. The cardinal was in Rome to speak at a conference on the ministry of catechists. 

