MIDDLE-EAST-EASTER-MESSAGES-WRAP

People gather outside the Maronite Cathedral of St. Elijah in the earthquake-stricken Aleppo, Syria, on Easter, April 9, 2023. (OSV News photo/courtesy of Maronite Catholic Diocese of Aleppo) 

BEIRUT | In their Easter messages, Catholic patriarchs of the Middle East encouraged the hope of the Resurrection to triumph over suffering in the region.

Lebanese Cardinal Bechara Rai, Maronite patriarch of the Maronite Catholic church, lamented the economic, social and political crisis crippling Lebanon. The national currency has depreciated by more than 98% since 2019, plunging more than 80% of the population into poverty in the once middle-income country.

