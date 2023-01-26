SPAIN-TERRORIST-ATTACK

A body covered in thermal blanket is seen at the scene of a stabbing incident outside the Church of Santa Maria Auxiliadora in Algeciras, Spain, Jan. 25, 2023, in this screen grab from a video. According to Spanish news agency EFE, the attacker -- identified as Yasin Kanza -- first entered the church in the evening Jan. 25 and attacked 74-year-old Salesian Father Antonio Rodríguez with a machete as he celebrated Mass. The priest survived the attack. Kanza then walked over to the Church of Nuestra Señora de La Palma where he attacked Diego Valencia, a sacristan at the parish. Although the victim fled, Kanza gave chase and mortally wounded Valencia. His body was found at Plaza Alta square in front of the church. (OSV News photo/FORTA via Reuters) Editors: editorial use only.

A Moroccan national is under arrest after a horrific attack in several Catholic churches in the southern Spanish city of Algeciras, killing one person.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, the attacker -- identified as Yasin Kanza -- first entered the Church of Santa Maria Auxiliadora around 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and attacked 74-year-old Salesian Father Antonio Rodríguez with a machete as he celebrated Mass.

