WYD2023-PRAYER-VIGIL

Pope Francis waves alongside young people after leading a prayer vigil during World Youth Day at Campo da Graça in Park Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 5, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

LISBON, Portugal | After spending the evening with Pope Francis in a solemn time of Eucharistic adoration and listening to his message during the outdoor vigil, the energy continued to vibrate long into the nighttime at Tejo Park in the Portuguese capital.

A push notification sent at 1 a.m. from the official World Youth Day app politely encouraged pilgrims to "rest and avoid noise. Take time for yourself."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.