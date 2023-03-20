FATHER-BALCHNICKI-MURDER

Father Franciszek Blachnicki, founder of Light-Life youth movement, which promoted renewal after the 1962-65 Second Vatican Council is seen in an undated photo. Since imposing of the martial law in Poland in 1981, he lived in exile in Germany. On March 14, 2023, Polish authorities said scientific tests and witness interviews in several countries under a European Investigation Order had now confirmed that Father Blachnicki died of poisoning. (OSV News photo/Henryk Przondziono, courtesy the Archdioceses of Katowice)

Polish church leaders have welcomed renewed calls for the beatification of a popular priest, Father Franciszek Blachnicki (1921-1987), following official confirmation that he was killed by communist secret police agents.

"Most Poles still feel a sense of unfulfilled justice, and the murder of priests forms part of this -- particularly when attempts to uncover the truth still face impediments," said Father Piotr Mazurkiewicz, former secretary-general of COMECE, the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union.

