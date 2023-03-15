IRELAND-CATHOLIC-REVIVAL

The learning programs at Mater Dei Academy in Cork, Ireland, explore a unique mixture of classical and contemporary texts from Ireland and beyond. The four-year junior cycle, for example, follows a historical arc from the ancient world of Homer's "Odyssey" through Shakepsearean drama and Irish- language classics such as "Jimín Mháire Thaidhg." (OSV News photo/courtesy Mater Dei Academy)

Even after decades of Ireland's rapid societal secularization, encouraged in no small part by a brutal procession of the church's self-inflicted wounds, clergy and laypeople have cause for optimism about the renewal of the Catholic faith first brought to the Emerald Isle by St. Patrick in 432.

"We're very blessed. We have 16 men in formation, which is amazing," Dominican Father Maurice Colgan, prior of St. Mary's at Pope's Quay in Cork, told OSV News. Opened in 1839 -- with Daniel O'Connell, the celebrated Irish politician and patriot, among its first worshippers -- St. Mary's serves as the Novitiate House for the Irish province of the Order of Preachers. It is here that men exploring a vocation as a Dominican friar begin their journey -- usually remaining for one year and a day as they discern, study, pray and reflect.

